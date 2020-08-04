World’s Longest Yard Sale begins

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WRCB)  The annual World’s Longest Yard Sale officially kicked off Thursday, despite the coronavirus. 

Days before the official start of the sale, which stretches from Michigan to Alabama, Signal Mountain, Tennessee was already dotted with sellers and shoppers.

Lone Oak Community Center President Tommy Johnson says the early birds played it safe with social distancing.

“When couples come in they stick together but they talk at a distance to the vendors and so it’s not as much one on one as it used to be,” he said.

The community center is a hot spot, letting vendors use their property to set up shop. They’re taking precautions, setting up hand sanitizing stations, and outdoor sinks. Volunteers serving food will wear PPE, and the center is minimizing the use of its indoor space.

“Where we are standing, there will be a very large tent to keep people outdoors in open spaces with a lot of airflow,” Johnson said.

The center is in Sequatchie County, which doesn’t have a mask mandate. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS