World reacts to Prince Philip’s death

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 04: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh smiles during a visit to the headquarters of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force’s (RAuxAF) 603 Squadron on July 4, 2015 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON (NewsNation Now) — Memories of the late Prince Philip are pouring in on social media as the world reacts to the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

“Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a prepared speech. “He was an environmentalist and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable.”

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

British politicians from all sides paid their respects on Twitter.

Very sorry to hear the sad news of Prince Philip’s passing. He has been a rock to The Queen and the Royal Family and a tireless servant to the nation. https://t.co/dJ4TYsj7PP — John Glen MP (@JohnGlenUK) April 9, 2021

My thoughts are with The Queen, the Royal Family and the British people as our nation comes together to mourn and remember the life of Prince Philip. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 9, 2021

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, posted a lengthy statement praising Philip’s generosity. “He consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an outstanding example of Christian service,” Welby wrote.

I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/nLYSBlmnHe pic.twitter.com/RajI33U3tr — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 9, 2021

International leaders are also weighing in. India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, said Philip, “had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service activities.”