Worker shortage leads to increased cyber security risks

(NBC) – As internet crimes and abuse continue to rise, companies are struggling to keep their networks safe.

Many firms are having trouble attracting and retaining cybersecurity workers, causing a nationwide shortage in the industry.

As cyber attacks grow in frequency and severity around the globe, workers like Mandi Ingersoll are in high demand.

Ingersoll is an analyst at TDI, a cybersecurity firm in Washington DC, helping clients ensure their networks are safe.

She began her career in the cyber world in the Navy some 20 years ago, and decided to stick with it after retiring.

“It’s interesting because it’s always something new, you’re never looking at the same thing. It’s important because this is, I mean, this is not only critical to, you know, commercial on private sector sites, but also federal government and military,” says Ingersoll.

The firm employs some 70 people in the U.S. and Europe, assessing and protecting companies, non-governmental organizations and government agencies from cyber risks.

It’s looking to bring on 15 more workers, a tall order given the changing cyber workforce.

Employees are aging out while others simply want to work on a shorter-term basis.

CEO Paul Innella says he’s even seen a new phenomenon given the low supply of skilled workers relative to demand.

“I’ve learned the term ghosting, but we are we are finding that that folks will quite genuinely not show up and never return your call again. And we’ve actually found some folks who we’ve hired who just didn’t show up and we never heard from them again. So I do believe there are some unique challenges that we’d never seen before,” said Innella.

Workers are needed beyond just TDI — right now more than 2 and a half million people are working in cybersecurity jobs around the globe, some 4 million workers are needed to close the skills gap, and half a million of those workers are in demand here in the U.S. to properly defend organizations.

And the work has never been more important.

Companies are also looking to the future, hiring people who have the skills to do the job now and training the next wave of employees that can replace those who will retire in the not too distant future.

