Worker killed after crane collapses in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) – A man was killed Tuesday night and another injured after a crane fell over at a construction site in Pennsylvania.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the University City neighborhood of Philadelphia. According to police, the equipment was in use when it collapsed, trapping a 55-year-old worker underneath it.

Rescue crews were able to get the man out from under the crane. He was rushed to the hospital, where was pronounced dead.

The operator of the crane was injured, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

The area where the accident occurred remained closed on Wednesday morning as investigators combed the scene.

