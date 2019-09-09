Breaking News
Car crashes through L.A. Fitness, lands in pool

Women In STEM: New push pays off

U.S. & World

by: NBC,

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) A campaign to steer women into so-called “STEM” careers has taken off, but the age old problem of too few women in science, technology, engineering or math jobs persists.

The Ad Council, with backing from some of the country’s biggest businesses, has launched SheCanStem.com.

The campaign targets girls in elementary school.

“We know that women make up 50 percent of the college educated workforce, but they are only currently holding 25 percent of the STEM jobs,” notes The Ad Council’s Michelle Hillman.

They’re hoping the change underway will continue.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS