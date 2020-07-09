Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Woman throws boxes of shoes at Oklahoma store worker after being asked to wear face mask, then leaves wallet behind

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman had an outburst and threw shoe boxes at an Oklahoma City store employee after she was asked to wear a face mask in the store.

Video shows the outburst that occurred at the Sketchers store at Pennsylvania and Memorial in Oklahoma City.

The infuriated shopper is seen in the video heaving two shoe boxes at the employee then storming out of the store. However, the woman left her wallet behind.

Employees say that they have turned the wallet over to police and pressed charges against the woman.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS