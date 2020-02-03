Woman spots lost dog on viral beer can

(CNN) – It took three years, but a dog is finally going to be reunited with its family, and it’s all thanks to a beer can.

When you first meet Day Day, her smile is infectious. She was one of the four shelter dogs chosen to be featured on Motorworks Brewing beer cans.

And the story went viral.

Immediately, two of the dogs were adopted but one was holding out for her perfect family.

That’s when Monica Mathis saw a familiar smile online.

“I was looking at the dogs and I was like oh my gosh, that’s Hazel,” she said.

Turns out, Day Day already had a family, who called her Hazel, and have been looking for her since 2017.

It’s just been in the wrong state.

“We never certainly thought it was going to be as far as Minnesota.”

When Day Day escaped her home, the family lost her microchip paperwork and were unable to update her information.

They lost hope, until they saw their pup on a beer can.

Now, the Humane Society is working to send Day Day back home for free.

“I’m just so blessed and excited to have her home and I get her back,” Mathis said.