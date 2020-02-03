1  of  2
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin First at 4 is streaming live now

Woman spots lost dog on viral beer can

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – It took three years, but a dog is finally going to be reunited with its family, and it’s all thanks to a beer can.

When you first meet Day Day, her smile is infectious. She was one of the four shelter dogs chosen to be featured on Motorworks Brewing beer cans.

And the story went viral.

Immediately, two of the dogs were adopted but one was holding out for her perfect family.

That’s when Monica Mathis saw a familiar smile online.

“I was looking at the dogs and I was like oh my gosh, that’s Hazel,” she said.

Turns out, Day Day already had a family, who called her Hazel, and have been looking for her since 2017.

It’s just been in the wrong state.

“We never certainly thought it was going to be as far as Minnesota.”

When Day Day escaped her home, the family lost her microchip paperwork and were unable to update her information.

They lost hope, until they saw their pup on a beer can.

Now, the Humane Society is working to send Day Day back home for free.

“I’m just so blessed and excited to have her home and I get her back,” Mathis said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS