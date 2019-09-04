Woman sexually assaulted by Brock Turner at Stanford reveals her identity

Breaking News
Huber Heights medic hit by car in Dayton
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The woman who was sexually assaulted in 2015 on the campus of Stanford University by a college swimmer from the Miami Valley and read a powerful statement at his sentencing has revealed her identity.

Chanel Miller is known in legal proceedings as “Emily Doe” and gave interviews to the New York Times and “60 Minutes” that appeared on Wednesday.

The Associated Press and WDTN.com does not normally identify victims of sex crimes but Miller revealed her identity ahead of the Sept. 24 publishing of her memoir, “Know My Name.”

Many people were enraged when her attacker Brock Turner was sentenced to only six months in jail in 2016 after his conviction for felony sexual assault.

Judge Aaron Persky imposed the sentence and was recalled by voters. He was the first judge recalled in California since 1932.

