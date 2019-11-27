Woman sees late father in ultrasound

Breaking News
OSHP motor carrier enforcement inspector killed in crash on I-75 near Troy identified
by: CNN

(CNN) – A California woman says she saw a figure in her ultrasound that had an uncanny resemblance to her late father.

At five months pregnant, Shantel Carrillo was just excited to finally see a profile shot of her baby girl on the way.

“I came home and posted the original ultrasound picture on Facebook,” she said.

But there was something particularly special about this ultrasound she didn’t catch on to, until others noticed.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Look, it looks like someone’s kissing your baby!'”

Not just anyone, Carrillo’s late father.

“I found a picture of my dad looking at my first daughter the same way that he was looking at the ultrasound, and it’s like dead-on. It has his nose, his little chubby cheeks, his little double chin. And my dad wore a hat all the time and it just has the bill of his hat. And the lips are just like touching hers so perfectly,” Shantel said.

Side by side the resemblance is uncanny.

Carrillo’s dad Chuck passed away suddenly in 2016.

She was his only daughter, and her daughter, his only granddaughter, until now.

“I think my dad would just be over the moon about it, so I feel like he’s including himself in this some way, somehow.”

He may not be here in person for this pregnancy, but Carrillo now has something tangible to feel like her father is never too far away.

“That’s kind of like a kiss, like it’s going to be okay. Like, just relax. I’m here. That’s how it kind of feels to me. Validation, like, he’s got my back,” she says.

Carrillo’s baby is due in April, just a few days before her father’s birthday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

