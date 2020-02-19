Woman plays violin during brain surgery

(CNN) – “Awake brain surgery” isn’t just something you see on your favorite medical tv drama.

It happens more than you think, and it happened in London at King’s College Hospital as Dagmar Turner played the violin.

The approach was taken to make sure the surgery didn’t impact her ability to play.

Awake brain surgery has become a common tool used by neurosurgeons in order preserve a patient’s brain function.

Turner’s brain tumor was 90 percent removed without impairing her musical talent.

The 53-year-old concert violinist has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

She should be able to return to her chair at the Isle of Wight symphony orchestra soon.