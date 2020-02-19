(CNN) – “Awake brain surgery” isn’t just something you see on your favorite medical tv drama.
It happens more than you think, and it happened in London at King’s College Hospital as Dagmar Turner played the violin.
The approach was taken to make sure the surgery didn’t impact her ability to play.
Awake brain surgery has become a common tool used by neurosurgeons in order preserve a patient’s brain function.
Turner’s brain tumor was 90 percent removed without impairing her musical talent.
The 53-year-old concert violinist has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.
She should be able to return to her chair at the Isle of Wight symphony orchestra soon.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Married officers catch robber while on date
- UT makes first 3D map of coronavirus, breakthrough in developing a vaccine
- Woman plays violin during brain surgery
- Ryan Newman leaves hospital with daughters 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck
- Del Rio shooting suspect denied bond by federal judge