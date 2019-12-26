Woman makes 100+ gift bags for nursing home residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/CNN) – A Georgia woman was on a mission Christmas Day to make sure people at a Savannah, Ga. nursing home felt some holiday love.

Charmele Thomas, 26, made more than 100 gift bags and personally delivered them to the Riverview Apartments to make sure everyone had someone this Christmas.

Thomas says she noticed many people were alone when she visited her grandmother. Deciding to change that, she made 100 gift bags for the residents of Riverview Nursing Home.

“We got some tissue which is something they really love,” Thomas said. “We have word searches, we have a card that I actually wrote in. Every single card is handwritten.”

All to make them feel loved.

“So I’m going to be going to different nursing homes and helping the elderly around me,” Thomas said. “They are the pillars for the reason why we are today. And I chose to do it because of my grandma because she was a really sweet, big-hearted person.”

Some residents at the nursing home were brought to tears.

“It’s so nice for people to send things to people that don’t ordinarily get stuff,” resident Caroline McGowan said.

The residents say they feel grateful and for many of them, this was their only Christmas event. Thomas said she plans on turning the event into a consistent project, titled ‘Truckies Truckers” after her grandmother.

