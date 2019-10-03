Woman gored by bison in same park where her date was gored months earlier

OGDEN, Utah (WDTN) – A woman is recovering after being attacked and gored by a bison while on a date at a state park in Utah.

Kayleigh Davis was on Antelope Islands when she came face-to-face with a bison.

“I wasn’t antagonizing it,” Davis said. “I wasn’t trying to get a selfie.”

Davis was attempting to get out of the way of a group of bikers when she said a bison attacked her.

“All the sudden, i see the bison charging at me, so I start running towards the lake away from it and it flips me up,” Davis said.

Davis hit the ground, fracturing her ankle. Her thigh was also gushing blood from where the bison gored her. That’s she she says she took a deep breath and braced herself.

“He was going that who paw things, digging in the dirt like he’s going to charge after me again,” Davis said, deciding to stay calm. “I’ve heard his story, just stay still so it doesn’t come charging at you again.”

Luckily, that worked after learning that from the guy she was on a date with when the attack happened. Kyler Bourgeous was gored and trampled by a bison at the same state park back in June.

“My heart just drops because I know that pain.” Bourgeous said.

When he was gored by a bison back in June, Bourgeous suffered from a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and internal injuries. He said it wasn’t easy, watching and seeing the pain in someone else’s eyes.

“I was holding her head and squeezing her hand,” Bourgeous said.

The couple laughs about it now because ‘what are the odds?’

“To me, it feels like it would be a one and a million chance,” Davis said. “It could’ve been worse I could say, I think. It could have been worse.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.