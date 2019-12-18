Woman forced to remove hijab in jail settles for $120K

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Minnesota Muslim woman has received $120,000 to settle her lawsuit alleging she was forced to strip in jail and remove her hijab for a booking photo over a traffic offense.
Fifty-seven-year-old Aida Shyef Al-Kadi, of St. Louis Park, and her attorneys on Tuesday announced the settlement approved by a federal judge last month. Al-Kadi says her treatment at the Ramsey County jail in 2013 was “one of the most humiliating and harmful experiences”of her life.
A judge had issued a warrant for Al-Kadi's arrest after she missed a court hearing over a traffic offense while taking her daughter to the hospital.
