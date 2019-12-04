(WCNC/NBC News) A Charlotte, North Carolina woman is warning her neighbors to “lock everything” after discovering someone has been living in her home’s crawlspace.
The homeowner, who did not want to be named, said her landscapers discovered several items in the crawl space including candles, Coke bottles, and toilet paper on Monday morning.
“They found evidence of people living down here so we called the police,” she said.
One of her biggest concerns about the disturbing discovery is a potential fire.
“Using candles which could create a fire, it’s very scary,” the homeowner said.
She said the suspect broke in through the side door into the crawl space, but she’s not sure how long they were down there.
“It’s very unnerving,” the homeowner said. “Somebody has been living here; we don’t know the time frame.”
It’s especially strange since she said most people have trouble finding her house.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Baby Yoda toys available for pre-order
- Woman discovers someone’s been living under her home
- Columbus man facing 13th OVI charge after single-vehicle crash kills wife
- Parents recovering from opioid addiction reach milestone at Family Treatment Court graduation
- 16-year-old sought after officer dragged by fleeing van