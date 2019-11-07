Woman dead after being hit by truck, dragged for miles

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say a woman has died after being hit by a truck then dragged under another vehicle for miles.
Wheeling Police Department spokesman Philip Stahl says officers received a report on the initial crash around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
He says the first driver told police he thought he hit someone, but officers couldn’t find a body. The department then received another call around 15 minutes later about a body being dragged by a separate vehicle on an interstate exit ramp nearly 5 miles away.
The woman has been identified as 54-year-old Michelle Lynn Czoka of Bridgeport, Ohio.
Police are still investigating.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.