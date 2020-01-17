Woman collapses, dies after long wait in emergency room

(CNN) – A Wisconsin mother has been left stunned by the death of her daughter who went to the hospital after experiencing chest pains. They’re pointing to the hospital’s long wait time as part of the reason she’s no longer alive.

Yolanda Ward says her daughter’s life was taken away in an unthinkable way.

On January 2, Tashonna texted her mom saying that she was experiencing chest pains and was going to the ER.

The medical examiner’s report states she arrived to Froedtert just before 5 pm.

There, multiple tests were performed including a chest X-Ray that showed abnormal enlargement of her heart.

After several hours, the report states that Tashonna felt she was waiting too long, even taking to Facebook, writing that there was a two to six-hour wait.

She then left for an urgent care clinic, but sadly would never make it inside.

The report states that she ‘collapsed near her vehicle.’

After being rushed back to Froedtert she was pronounced dead just before 9:30 pm.

The report stating “hypertensive cardiovascular disease” as the immediate cause of death.

“She was a good daughter. One of my best friends,” said Yolanda.

A spokesman with Froedtert released this statement: “The family is in our thoughts and has our deepest sympathy. We cannot comment further at this time.”

In the meantime, the family has hired an attorney and hopes to prevent similar tragedies.

