Live Now
Tornadoes destroy buildings across Nashville, 6 dead
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Woman charged with murder in case of missing 11-year-old boy used to be employee of Horry County Schools

U.S. & World

by: WBTW Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The woman charged with murder in the case of a missing 11-year-old boy used to be an employee of Horry County Schools.

Letecia Stauch was employed with Horry County Schools from November 2010 until she resigned on June 29, 2015, according to Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for the district. Letecia Stauch started her employment in the district as a para-professional and held this position until 2012. She then worked as a special education teacher until her resignation.

Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, was arrested in Myrtle Beach Monday on several charges, including first-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in court around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

News13 will have a crew in the courtroom. Count on News13 for updates.

Gannon Stauch. Credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS