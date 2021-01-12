Woman arrested after driving through barricade outside Trump Tower in Chicago, police say

U.S. & World

by: WGN Web Desk and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Barricade at Trump Tower. (Credit: WGN)

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after driving through a barricade outside Trump Tower, Chicago police said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the woman was driving a Honda sedan when she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and struck a barricade outside Trump Tower.

Police said the woman was not injured and that charges are pending.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS