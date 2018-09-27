Wisconsin mother charged in scalding death of toddler
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee mother is charged in the scalding death of her 2-year-old daughter, who had recently been returned to her by child protection services.
A criminal complaint says 41-year-old Lisa Simmons placed the toddler in scalding bathwater. An autopsy found Zayanna Simmons died of thermal burn injuries.
The mother is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and child neglect resulting in death
Simmons told prosecutors she first noticed her daughter's burns Thursday, but was afraid to take her to the hospital because she had an open case with the Division of Milwaukee Child Protective Services. The Journal Sentinel reports paramedics found Zayanna dead Sunday, after Simmons called 911.
Zayanna was returned to Simmons' care in May.
It isn't clear if Simmons has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.
