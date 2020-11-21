(KXAN/CNN) — Earlier this week, a contestant on TBS’ game show “Wipeout” died hours after completing an obstacle course, according to CNN.
Sources close to production tell CNN the man received on-site emergency medical attention, but later died. The sources say “Wipeout” contestants must complete physical examinations before entering the competition — and were tested for COVID-19 this year.
In a statement, the show’s production company, Endemol Shine North America said: “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”
“Wipeout” halted production the rest of the week but will resume after Thanksgiving.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- ‘Wipeout’ contestant dies after finishing obstacle course
- Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association to plant 1,000 flowers to honor caregivers
- Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera’s drowning
- Owl found in Rockefeller Center tree could take flight soon
- Chick-fil-A adds two favorites back to its menu