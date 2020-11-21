‘Wipeout’ contestant dies after finishing obstacle course

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of TBS)

(KXAN/CNN) — Earlier this week, a contestant on TBS’ game show “Wipeout” died hours after completing an obstacle course, according to CNN.

Sources close to production tell CNN the man received on-site emergency medical attention, but later died. The sources say “Wipeout” contestants must complete physical examinations before entering the competition — and were tested for COVID-19 this year.

In a statement, the show’s production company, Endemol Shine North America said: “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

“Wipeout” halted production the rest of the week but will resume after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc.

