Window Reunion: COVID survivor sees family for first time in 32 days

(WYFF/NBC News) Doctors and nurses at Anderson, South Carolina’s AnMed hospital came up with a creative way to allow a recovering COVID-19 patient to see his family.

Richard Frady was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and has been in the AnMed ICU for 32 days. According Frady’s wife, Sally, there were several instances in which the family was not sure Frady was going to survive. During this time, the only way he could see or speak to his family would be over FaceTime for under a minute a day from his ICU bedroom. COVID-19 safety measures at AnMed do not allow for guests.

“Forty-seven and a half years we’ve been married and this has probably been the hardest thing that we’ve been through,” said Sally. “It’s been horrible.”

But after 32 days of not seeing each other in person, AnMed invited Sally and her daughter, Allison, to the parking lot below Frady’s third floor ICU window for the closest encounter the family has had in over a month.