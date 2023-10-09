Video in player above is from before Congress reached its Continuing Resolution.

The clock is ticking. The Continuing Resolution the House and Senate arrived at in September to continue to funding the federal government expires Nov. 17.

Will the government shut down at that point? We’re keeping track of the latest news that could see thousands of non-essential federal workers being told to go home and offices/services remaining closed.

McCarthy does not rule out returning as Speaker if GOP deadlocked

“Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) did not rule out returning to the post if the House Republican Conference cannot decide on a replacement.”

“The party’s repeated failure to pass a temporary funding bill that included spending cuts and policy provisions prompted McCarthy to pass a “clean” stopgap to avoid a government shutdown, infuriating the hard-line GOP members who then voted to oust him.”

— Emily Brooks, The Hill

McCarthy ousted as Speaker: What comes next?

“The House is in uncharted territory after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted from his Speakership this week, leaving members trying to navigate a way forward amid the chaos.”

“The House is facing down a ticking clock to a Nov. 17 deadline to fund the government, having narrowly avoided a shutdown last weekend. And plenty of lawmakers are already expressing concern.”

— Miranda Nazzaro, The Hill

Shutdown fears loom over Wall Street after McCarthy ouster

“While Congress ultimately managed to pass a short-term stopgap measure, the shutdown threat continues to loom large. The stopgap bill, also known as a continuing resolution (CR), runs through Nov. 17, giving lawmakers a matter of weeks to reach a new deal on government funding.”

“Now, the House faces the added obstacle of electing a new Speaker before it can move forward with the spending battle.”

— Julia Shapero & Sylvan Lane, The Hill

Schumer warns Congress in a ‘dangerous situation’ facing new shutdown threat

“Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned Wednesday that Congress is in a “dangerous situation” without an elected Speaker in place in the House and government funding due to expire next month.”

“Schumer warned that Congress won’t be able to pass any appropriations bills while the future leadership of the House remains unresolved, heightening the chance of a government shutdown.”

— Alexander Bolton, The Hill