The U.S. is once again on the cusp of a government shutdown on Jan. 19, only two months after last minute negotiations prevented one in November. And thanks to the way the funding was split, there is also a possibility for a shutdown in on Feb. 2.

It’s not just “Groundhog Day” protagonist Phil Conners experiencing deja vu.

Jan. 1: 4 ways the government funding fight could play out in January

Under the stopgap bill passed in November, Congress is staring down two cutoff dates in January and February to keep the government funded. But with less than a month to go until the first deadline on Jan. 19 — when funding is set to lapse for various parts of the government — lawmakers are clashing over next steps amid deep divides over spending.

Dec. 27: Speaker Johnson enters 2024 with warring GOP factions

As the new Speaker approaches a pair of urgent deadlines to fund the government through the remainder of the fiscal year, he’s being squeezed between competing GOP interests and confronting the same predicaments that felled his predecessor, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Dec. 14: Jeffries: Government will shut down unless House GOP yields on demands

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is drawing red lines when it comes to 2024 spending, warning Thursday that the government will close its doors if House Republicans continue to demand funding levels below those negotiated in the debt ceiling agreement — complete with side deals — earlier in the year.

