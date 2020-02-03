Wilford Brimley wins the internet with tweets about lookalike Chiefs coach

In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2009 photo, actor Wilford Brimley attends the premiere of “Did You Hear About The Morgans” at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York. Brimley is selling his Wyoming ranch, with an asking price of $1.25 million. Brimley has owned the 276-acre ranch near Greybull, Wyo., for about seven years. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

MIAMI,Florida (WJW) – Actor and spokesman Wilford Brimley had some fun on Twitter Sunday night acknowledging that he looks an awful lot like Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Supposedly I’m coaching this evening? pic.twitter.com/beC4joa2wz — Wilford Brimley (@RealWilfordB) February 3, 2020

“Supposedly I’m coaching this evening,” Brimley tweeted with a picture of Reid.

Both men are bald, wear glasses, and have grey mustaches.

Ellie, no. I am the “diabeetus” guy. https://t.co/ZsJrviWrwT — Wilford Brimley (@RealWilfordB) February 3, 2020

Ellie Schnitt of Barstool Sports tweeted “Serious question is the chiefs coach the ‘diabeetus’ guy.”

Brimley retweeted and added, “Ellie, no. I am the ‘diabeetus’ guy.”

Brimley was a spokesperson for Liberty Medical and famously pronounced diabetes as “diabeetus.”

In one tweet Sunday night, Brimely acknowledged being shocked that the younger generation knew who he was.

Sir, I’m shocked this generation still knows who I am. https://t.co/ssPRJEkHSr — Wilford Brimley (@RealWilfordB) February 3, 2020