Wildfire forces evacuations in Sonoma County, Calif.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – Evacuation orders are in place in Sonoma County as the Kincade Fire is causing havoc in the area, affecting nearly 600 households.

People in the River Rock Casino have also been advised to leave the area.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department call this a “fast-moving fire” that has already scorched at least 7,000 acres as of Thursday morning.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for more than 25 million people and wind gusts could hit up to 65 mph this week.

Pacific Gas and Electric is cutting power to roughly 180,000 customers as a preventative measure.

