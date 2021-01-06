WikiLeaks founder Assange denied bail in UK

Julian Assange supporters and members of the media queue up outside Westminster Magistrates Court to get a seat at his Bail hearing in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday, Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US. because of concerns about his mental health. Assange had been charged under the US’s 1917 Espionage Act for “unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defence”. Assange remains in custody, the US. has 14 day to appeal against the ruling. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Wednesday denied bail to WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange, who has been jailed in Britain since 2019 as he fights extradition to the United States.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ordered Assange to remain in prison while the courts consider an appeal by U.S. authorities against a decision not to extradite him.

On Monday, the judge rejected an American request to send Assange to the U.S. to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago.

She denied extradition on health grounds, saying the 49-year-old Australian was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

The judge said Wednesday that Assange “has an incentive to abscond” and there is a good chance he would fail to return to court if freed.