Breaking News
Incident in Xenia leads to response from SWAT
Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

Wife says Broadway actor who lost leg to coronavirus improving after turn for the worse

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Darren Sweeney

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW/CNN) – Broadway star Nick Cordero is improving after suffering a setback in his long recovery from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, his wife Amanda Kloots said in an Instagram live stream that his health was going downhill.

On Thursday, Kloots struck a more optimistic tone about her husband’s battle.

“I’m happy to say it looks like we’re on a step forward again,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories. “Wow. It’s been another roller coaster.”

The 41-year old Cordero has battled a series of coronavirus-related complications since he was hospitalized in March.

He spent weeks on a ventilator, suffered septic shock, mini-strokes, and had to have his leg amputated.

Cordero woke up from his medically induced coma earlier this month and is still fighting a lung infection.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS