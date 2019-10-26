Whoopi Goldberg to reprise iconic ‘Sister Act’ role

(CNN) – Whoopi Goldberg just can’t kick her “Sister Act” habit. The 63-year-old is set to return to the convent again as Deloris Van Cartier.

That’s the character she played in the 1992 hit film “Sister Act,” and the much less successful and critically panned sequel the following year.

The franchise remained popular enough to spin off a London musical that was later revised for Broadway.

Now, ten years later, the play is getting a revival in London.

Goldberg will reprise her role for the month-long limited engagement.

The Oscar winning actress will also produce the musical, as she did the first time around.

Goldberg suffered a serious bout with pneumonia earlier this summer that could have been life threatening.

