White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to reporters during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON — Just days after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has also tested positive.

In a tweet Monday morning, McEnany said that she has tested negatively every day since Thursday when Trump announced his positive test. Her first positive test was on Monday.

She added that she has experienced no symptoms.

“No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” she wrote. “Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

