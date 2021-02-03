Watch Live: White House holds briefing as Biden pushes virus relief

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a briefing Wednesday on the heels of President Joe Biden panning a Republican alternative to his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan as insufficient.

Psaki’s briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET. NewsNation Now will carry the briefing live in the player above.

It comes as the White House reaches for a bipartisan relief bill, while Democrats have taken the first step to begin the lengthy process for approving Biden’s bill with or without GOP support. The goal is to have COVID-19 relief approved by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.

Biden told House Democrats on Wednesday he’s “not married” to an absolute number on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan but Congress needs to “act fast” on relief for the pandemic and the economic crisis.

Biden also said he doesn’t want to budge from his proposed $1,400 in direct payments to Americans.

“Look, we got a lot of people hurting in our country today,” Biden said. “We need to act. We need to act fast. We need to restore the soul of the country.”

Biden’s remarks to the Democratic caucus were relayed by two people who requested anonymity to discuss the private conference call.