1  of  3
Breaking News
Fourth person associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Miami County care facilities has died Flyer Obi Toppin to enter NBA Draft Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus
1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton give briefing Five on 2 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 111 active closings. Click for more details.

White House coronavirus task force to hold daily briefing

U.S. & World

by: WCMH

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force is planning a 5:30 p.m. briefing to discuss the latest efforts to deal with COVID-19 coronavirus in the country.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there are now more than 62,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S., with 869 total deaths.

Congress is poised to approve a $2 billion pandemic response measure that includes sending checks directly to people across the country impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Agreement on the measure was announced early Wednesday morning.

As it stands, the bill gives a one-time, $1,200 payment to most Americans making less than $75,000. It also increases unemployment benefits by $600 a week for up to four months. There’s $367 billion for small business loans and $500 billion in loans for major companies, like airlines.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS