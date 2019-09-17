White Claw Seltzer experiencing nationwide shortage

(CNN) – A popular hard seltzer drink is experiencing a shortage with no word on when it may end.

White Claw seltzer, an industry leader, says there’s a nationwide shortage of the popular drink. The company suggests it became the victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than expected.

Sales spiked by almost 300 percent in July compared to the same month last year. According to Nielsen data, the company clinched more than half of the country’s total hard seltzer sales during the Fourth of July Week.

The company says it’s working to increase its supply, but no word yet on when store shelves will be restocked fully.

