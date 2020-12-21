Which of these classics is the best Christmas movie ever made?

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — What’s the greatest Christmas movie in all the land? It’s coming down to an epic battle between Charlie Brown and Rudolph.

A few weeks ago, we launched a 32-movie bracket to settle the score. After four rounds, only 2 movies remain: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

The Christmas classics weren’t among the top seeds but managed to easily knock out popular flicks like “Home Alone,” “Elf,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

We have just a week of voting remaining, so make your final selection and then share this survey with your family and friends!

