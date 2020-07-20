Which dog breeds are most affected by extreme heat?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — As the summer heat persists, dog owners should consider taking extra precautions to avoid heatstrokes that are potentially fatal to their pets.

According to a study from Scientific Reports, breed, age and weight can put certain dogs at higher risk of a heat-related illness. Most at-risk dogs weigh more than 110 pounds and are breeds with flat faces.

Dog breeds with the highest risk of heatstroke include the chow chow, bulldog and pug. The study indicates chows were 16 times more likely to develop heatstroke compared to Labradors.

Lawmakers in Ohio attempted to pass House Bill 94 which would “prohibit a person from negligently allowing an animal to be tethered outdoors under specified circumstances.”

The bill was introduced to the General Assembly in 2015 but nothing has happened with it since.

Eric Kessler, a dog kennel owner in Granby, Connecticut, said it’s important to be extra careful about how much sun and heat dogs are exposed to during the summer.

“Keeping them in the shade as much as possible, not leaving them out for more than 10 or 15 minutes, effectively letting them take care of their bodily functions outdoors and then just bring them in and let them stay comfortable,” said Kessler.

Over the past weekend, most of the continental U.S. had been expected to reach 90-degree temperatures or higher.