DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With lots of people heading out to visit family and friends in the next few days, holiday traffic is unavoidable. But when will roads be busiest?

To help reduce stress and avoid traffic, there are some times of the day that are better to travel than others. Travel typically hits its peak on Dec. 21, but even on Dec. 24-25, roads can be busy as people drive from one place to another.

According to Google Maps traffic data from 20 major cities across the U.S. from last Christmas, the best time to beat traffic is between 7 and 8 p.m. in the days leading up to Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Eve, heavy traffic typically occurs between 3 and 4 p.m. Traveling around 7 to 8 p.m. is the best time to see the least amount of traffic.

On Christmas day, most people travel between 3 and 4 p.m. To avoid heavy traffic on Christmas day, aim to make your commute between 8 to 10 a.m., before 2 p.m. or after 7 p.m.