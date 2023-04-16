DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have spare change laying around on the counter or in your car console, how do you utilize them?

A week has been dedicated to people of that are avid collectors of a way to pay for items: coins. Sunday, April 16 marks the beginning of National Coin Week.

One hundred years ago, the idea for a proposed week was introduced to celebrate people that collect coins. According to National Today, the celebratory week originally began back in 1923, but was officially designated during the week of Feb. 9, 1924.

“Coin collecting also referred to as ‘numismatics,’ is the systematic accumulation and study of coins, tokens, paper money, and objects of similar form and purpose,” National Today says. “It is one of the oldest hobbies in the world.”

Experts believe the first time people began collecting coins was around the time Julius Agustus was the Roman emperor in about the year 69 A.D.

Currently in the world, there are around 28 billion in circulation. Whether you have pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters, half dollars, pesos or another type of coin, this is your week to take a look at your collection and to celebrate what you have compiled.

If coin collecting isn’t one of your hobbies, what items do you collect?