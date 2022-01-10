(WJW) – Mobile providers are shutting down their 3G networks in 2022.

The move is to make room for more advanced network services, like 5G.

That means many older cell phones won’t be able to make or receive texts and calls, even to 911.

This applies to 3G mobile phones and certain older 4G mobile phones that don’t support Voice over LTE.

Here is the timeline for shutdown by providers, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC):

AT&T – Feb. 2022

Verizon – Dec. 31, 2022

T-Mobile – Multiple dates

Sprint’s 3G CDMA network by March 31, 2022

Sprint’s 4G LTE network by June 30, 2022

T-Mobile 3G UMTS network by July 1, 2022

No date announced for shutdown of 2G network

Carriers such as Cricket, Boost and Straight Talk utilize these networks, so if you don’t see your provider listed, you could still be affected.

If you’re not sure about your phone, contact your mobile provider to find out if you need to upgrade your cell phone.

The change could also impact tablets, smart watches, home security systems and other connected products. You’ll also need to contact the provider for those services to see if those will be affected.

Click here to read more from the FCC.