CLEVELAND (WJW) – Families who may need to make a last-minute trip to the store for their July 4th barbecue, they’ll have some options.

Here’s what stores are open on Independence Day:

ALDI: Store are open, check with your store for holiday hours.

CVS: Open normal operating hours. Call for pharmacy hours.

Giant Eagle: Normal closing hours. Varying opening hours.

Home Depot: Open normal operating hours.

Kroger: Normal closing hours. Varying opening hours.

Lowe’s Home Improvement: Check store hours.

Macy’s: Most stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check with your local store.

Marc’s: Open until 7 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: Stores are open. Check with your local Target for changes to operating hours.

Trader Joe’s: Stores close at 5 p.m.

Walgreens: Open normal hours; pharmacy hours may differ.

Walmart: Stores are open. Check local store for hours.