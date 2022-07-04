CLEVELAND (WJW) – Families who may need to make a last-minute trip to the store for their July 4th barbecue, they’ll have some options.
Here’s what stores are open on Independence Day:
- ALDI: Store are open, check with your store for holiday hours.
- CVS: Open normal operating hours. Call for pharmacy hours.
- Giant Eagle: Normal closing hours. Varying opening hours.
- Home Depot: Open normal operating hours.
- Kroger: Normal closing hours. Varying opening hours.
- Lowe’s Home Improvement: Check store hours.
- Macy’s: Most stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check with your local store.
- Marc’s: Open until 7 p.m.
- Sam’s Club: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Target: Stores are open. Check with your local Target for changes to operating hours.
- Trader Joe’s: Stores close at 5 p.m.
- Walgreens: Open normal hours; pharmacy hours may differ.
- Walmart: Stores are open. Check local store for hours.