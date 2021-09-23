COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — Multiple people were injured Thursday in a shooting inside a Kroger in Collierville.

Kroger issued a statement following the active shooter incident at their Memphis suburb location.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN – a suburb of Memphis.

The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of the victims during this difficult time.

We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Collierville Police Department.”

Kroger Spokesperson