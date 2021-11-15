WASHINGTON, DC (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will be joining U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman at the signing ceremony for the infrastructure plan in Washington D.C. on Monday, November 15.

This bill passed the Senate in August and has now passed the House of Representatives. It will be signed into law today by President Biden.

Whaley is attending not only as the Dayton Mayor but also as the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“We’re really excited about finally, after three administrations seeing a federal infrastructure plan,” Whaley said. “So for mayors across the country, you know we wanted it done yesterday. We’re ready for it to be signed, and let’s get to work.”

Whaley said she is ready to see the funds put into action on a local level in projects such as broadband internet to rural areas, bridges and road construction, and expanding the reach of Amtrak railway systems

“We are the heart of it all, but Amtrak stops at Youngstown and doesn’t go across the state. And so the opportunity for us to be able to compete for Amtrak dollars and really connect the country, as well as our big cities in Ohio will be a big opportunity,” Whaley said.

The bill will be signed into law at approximately 3:35 on Monday, November 15.