WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction will begin Monday, July 11 for a new water main in West Carrollton.

This project is estimated to take six weeks to complete, the city of West Carrollton said in a release. During this time, traffic on South Elm Street between Gibbons Road and Maplehill Drive will be reduced to one lane and will be maintained by construction flaggers.

According to City Engineer John Vance, these restrictions may cause travel delays, and residents should plan accordingly.

“We have had a number of main breaks within an 1,800-foot span of waterline since 2014,” Vance said. “By replacing this portion, we will ensure that our low-pressure water system remains pressurized and operational.”

The city said residents should not see a drop in water pressure during the project. There will be a period of one hour where some homes will be without water while the contractor installs the new water service for the house. The city said homeowners will be notified before this outage.