ST. LOUIS – A “dipping sauce dispute” led to the shooting of a Wendy’s worker in St. Louis at about 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to workers at the fast food restaurant.
Workers said a man in the drive-thru asked for extra dipping sauce with his order and when he didn’t get what he wanted, he shot into the store.
A bullet hit a worker in the back. He is expected to recover.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio owner finds dog stolen during 2012 home invasion after 8 years of searching
- Wendy’s employee in Missouri shot due to dipping sauce debacle, workers say
- ‘Falling iguanas possible’ in Florida due to chilly temperatures, National Weather Service says
- Police investigating fatal crash in Preble County
- Crews called to reported house explosion in Youngstown