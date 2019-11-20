Week 2 of public impeachment hearings continues with 4 witness testimonies

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The second week of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump is underway with four witness testimonies on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Firsthand witnesses appear in impeachment hearings

All four witnesses saying they saw efforts by President Trump and his supporters to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to break down why he believes the testimonies take away from the Republican’s biggest arguments about the inquiry.

“So really they are reduced to questioning the credibility of the witnesses, their backgrounds and in some cases even the loyalty and the competence of these witnesses. It’s a very different look than arguing they really might not know what’s going on. These people clearly know what’s going on, so now it’s a question of interpretation,” Smith said.

Dr. Smith also said that the identity of the whistle-blower is becoming an irrelevant point.

“Right now the whistle-blower’s complaint has pretty much been verified in that call summary. No one is arguing about the facts anymore, once the whistle-blower came forward, we questioned the facts, the transcripts came out, all of this is established now,” Smith said, adding that he thinks it is a way to question the credibility of the whistle-blower.

The public hearings will continue on Wednesday.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.