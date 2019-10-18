Website wants to pay $1K for people to review Disney movies

(CNN) – Here’s a dream job for Disney fans.

You can earn $1,000 just by watching the company’s beloved movies.

Media site Reviews.org says it’s looking for the “biggest, baddest Disney fans” to watch and review 30 Disney movies or TV shows.

You know there are catches and here they are:

To apply for the job, you must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

You also have to submit a sample video of your favorite Disney movie and share details about your social media following

Up to five selected candidates will have 30 days after the Disney+ streaming service launches on Nov. 12 to complete 30 reviews.

In addition to a $1,000 payday, the dream job candidates also get a free year of Disney+, a blanket and a popcorn popper.

Interested candidates have until Nov. 7 to submit their ream job application.

