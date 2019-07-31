WATCH: Woman refuses to sign ticket, kicks officer in groin

(CNN) – A 65-year-old Oklahoma woman is accused kicking an officer in the groin.

The incident started as a ticket for a broken taillight, but it soon escalated, with the officer tasing the woman.

It was all caught on video.

Debra Hamil was not willing to pay up, saying she didn’t “deserve to pay 80 dollars.”

The officer asks her to get out of her car and she refuses.

Then it turns aggressive.

She refuses to get out, and then takes off. The officer gets into his car and follows her on a short chase before finally pulling her over.

The officer pulls out his gun and shouts, “Get out of the car!” and then pulls Hamil out of her truck.

That’s when you see Hamel kick him in the groin.

The officer deploys his taser after she refuses to put her hands behind her back, finally placing her under arrest.

Hamil refused medical attention, but officials said they brought her to the ER to make sure she was ok.

The county district attorney is charging Hamil with felony assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

