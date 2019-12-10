WATCH: Wildlife officials free manatee stuck in bike tire

(NBC) – A manatee trapped with a tire around its body was freed in a Florida state park on Tuesday.
The manatee was spotted with a bicycle tire stuck around its body in Blue Springs State Park, north of Orlando.
A call for help went out to the folks at Sea World.
A crew captured the manatee in a net, freed it from the tire before releasing it back into the water.
