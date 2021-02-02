WATCH: Virginia parent has meltdown over coronavirus shut down at School Board meeting

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A parent lost his patience at a Loudoun County School Board meeting last week in a now viral video, ranting about how schools continue to remain closed because of COVID-19.

In the video, the masked father expresses his frustration at members of the School Board. He opens up with, “You should all be fired from your day jobs because if your employers knew that you were more inefficient than the DMV, you would be replaced in a heartbeat.”

The father referred to the school board members as “a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children to keep schools closed.”

He then begins to yell, saying that the garbage men risk their lives to pick up his trash every day “more than anyone in this school system.”

This dad has had enough, we all have. No real metrics to safely open the schools, while the SB continues to kick the can further down the road. Many parents feel just as he does. #LCPS #openschools — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) January 26, 2021

“Figure it out or get off the podium,” he yelled. “Because do you know what? There are people like me and a line of other people who will gladly take your seat and figure out. It’s not a high bar, raise the firgging bar!”