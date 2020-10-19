WATCH: US Coast Guard rescue deer from water

(AP) – Video from the U.S. Coast Guard station in Ketchikan, southeastern Alaska shows two crew members on a boat rescue a distressed young deer that was swimming in the Clarence Strait on Saturday.

The Coast Guard vessel was on patrol when crew members spotted the animal.

The deer swam to the boat and the crew members pulled it on board.

The deer was later released on land at Knudson Cove.

