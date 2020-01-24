WATCH: Trooper calms girl by talking about ‘Frozen’

(CNN) – A Nebraska State Patrol trooper chatted up a little girl about the movie “Frozen” to help keep her mind off a scary situation.
It came after her family’s car slid into a ditch near Waterloo Wednesday.
A mom and her kids were inside.
As the trooper was getting the girl situated in a truck, he drew on his dad skills and displayed his knowledge of Frozen.
He succeeded in making sure she stayed calm and distracted from the situation.
