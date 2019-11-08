(WFLA) A soldier returned home to Hillsborough County, Florida this week to surprise his daughter at her elementary school.
Army service member Rafael Sanchez showed up to help recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the school’s Veterans Day assembly.
Pena’s family sat with the other veterans and guests, as they watched the special reunion unfold.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- WATCH: Soldier surprises daughter at Veterans Day assembly
- ‘I made a mistake’ Chase Young releases statement on having to sit out against Maryland
- Second medical helicopter called after Jeep crashes into Jefferson Twp. house
- Suspects in shooting of Del Rio could face federal death penalty
- HHS plans to revoke LGBTQ adoption rules