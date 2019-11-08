1  of  2
Breaking News
Jeep rolls over into house in Jefferson Twp. Suspects in shooting of Del Rio could face federal death penalty
tap here to learn about rescanning

WATCH: Soldier surprises daughter at Veterans Day assembly

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA) A soldier returned home to Hillsborough County, Florida this week to surprise his daughter at her elementary school.

Army service member Rafael Sanchez showed up to help recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the school’s Veterans Day assembly.

Pena’s family sat with the other veterans and guests, as they watched the special reunion unfold.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS